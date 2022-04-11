The golf irons and clubs used by Woods to win the Tiger Slam in 2000-2001 (when the Californian champion managed to conquer first the Us Open, then the British Open and the PGA Championship, then The Masters), were sold to the auction for a record amount that exceeded 5 million dollars (5,156,152) in the USA. Tiger Woods has just returned to competition at the Augusta Masters after a serious car accident in February 2021 (he finished in 47th place with a +13 over the winner Scottie Schleffer).

The success

The set of irons was auctioned by Golden Age Auctions, which specializes in golf. They belonged to Todd Brock, a Houston investor who bought the set in 2010 for $ 57,242. “I think they were worth over a million already when I bought them 12 years ago, I hadn’t told anyone they were in my possession. I had the opportunity to admire them all this time considering myself a privileged”, the declarations of Brock, a huge fan of Tiger but above all a businessman. “Tiger’s legacy will live on forever and they are already by far the highest-grossing golf memorabilia in history.”