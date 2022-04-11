The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the “Nafis” program, which was launched by the UAE government at the end of last year, as part of the “50 projects” packages and initiatives, provides 7 main benefits for citizens, including various training programs, financial support for salaries and others, which encourages Emirati cadres to join the work in the sector. private.

The ministry explained on its official page on the social networking platform “Twitter”, that the seven benefits include the “citizens’ salary support program”, for government support for the salaries of citizens wishing to work in the private sector, and the “Mazaya Program”, which includes a fixed financial bonus for the citizen employee in the private sector. It targets workers in some specializations such as programmers, nurses, accountants, auditors, data scientists, in addition to the “temporary support program”, which provides financial support in the event of losing a job in the private sector for a period of 6 months, for reasons beyond the employee’s control.

According to the ministry, the list of “Nafis” benefits also included providing “allowances for children of workers in the private sector”, which is a government allowance for the children of citizens working in the private sector, as well as a “subscription program” through which the government bears pension fund contributions for a period of 5 years for citizens working in the sector. The government also bears the bulk of the employer’s contributions to the retirement fund during this period, in addition to the “On-The-Work Training Support Program”, which supports the salaries of Emirati citizens wishing to enter the vocational training program in the private sector through “Nafis”, and finally “ Job Opportunities” where the “Nafis” platform connects job seekers with related jobs.



