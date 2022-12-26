THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, December 26, 2022, 18:41



For children, Christmas parties are synonymous with holidays, family, illusion, gifts and a bit of magic… But they are also long days at home without going to school, immersed in a screen, television marathons or the idle search for entertainment on the internet. . So how can you enjoy healthy family holidays? What must be done so that children are not connected to digital devices all day?

According to the latest study by Qustodio, a digital security and well-being platform for families, during the course children spend an average of 4 hours a day connected to screens. The problem multiplies during the holiday periods, reaching an increase of 20% compared to the rest of the year, so it is logical that there are certain recommendations for use with the arrival of the holidays. According to a study carried out by the Ministry of Health, 53% of parents acknowledge the difficulty in controlling the use of screens in their families. From Qustodio they recommend a series of tips to balance life ‘online’ and ‘offline’ during the holidays:

It is important to establish a schedule that limits the use of screens. In order for minors to have technological control, there should be a minimum routine in the time of use of each tool. You have to be aware that technology is not bad and can be beneficial for children, but for this you have to integrate it in a certain order and define certain limits: start and end time, specific space for screen use in the day, max gaming time…

2. Children’s interest in online life



It is very difficult for parents to know 100% what their children are doing with their mobile phones, but it is important to show interest in their hobbies and activities with the screens: what platforms they use, what influencers they follow, who their favorites are, what is their video game favourite, etc.

3. family screen time



Hand in hand with the above idea, it is advisable to spend time with the family enjoying some technological activity. There are all kinds of alternatives, from video games for the whole family to viewing live content. It is a very simple method to enjoy as a family by involving its members in the ‘online’ tools.

Four. Travel, sports and excursions



In order for children to enjoy their ‘offline’ life with the family, attractive plans must be offered to them. Obviously it is not always possible to travel or go on vacation, but in any city there are spaces for minors to spend time with their families: sports, excursions, cultural plans… Children will spend less time online as long as their life is more attractive. offline’.

Alone, in the room, at night and with the light off. It is the propitious context for adolescents to isolate themselves for hours in their mobile lives. In fact, more than half of adolescents sleep with their mobile phones, so ‘technological loneliness’ can increase enormously on vacation. For this reason, experts consider it more beneficial for the use of screens to occur in a common room such as the living room or kitchen.

6. empathy with children



Adapt the rules according to each child. Not all children are the same and technology must be adapted to the character and personality of each one. The logical thing is that the little ones rebel against the rules, but it is important to remain calm and the same line throughout the holidays. If the children see that the rules vary depending on their protests, it will surely be very difficult to find a balance.

7. Parents are the best example



Children will do what they see in their parents. If the adults are trapped, how can the minors not be? The holidays are a great opportunity for parents to show their children what they are really like outside of work life. It is the ideal occasion to share hobbies, play with them, go on excursions… In short, enjoy the family 100%.