The first was Hidegkuti, the atypical striker of Hungary’s strongest ever, the “golden team” who gave England six goals at Wembley. Gusztav Sebes, the visionary coach, had the idea of having a playmaker play the number 9, so that the space left free by his movements would be occupied by Puskas and Kocsis. The false 9 was born like this, then Guardiola took it up and perfected it. In Serie A, from Totti to Mertens, we have several examples. Let’s analyze them all.
