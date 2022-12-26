The first was Hidegkuti, the atypical striker of Hungary’s strongest ever, the “golden team” who gave England six goals at Wembley. Gusztav Sebes, the visionary coach, had the idea of ​​having a playmaker play the number 9, so that the space left free by his movements would be occupied by Puskas and Kocsis. The false 9 was born like this, then Guardiola took it up and perfected it. In Serie A, from Totti to Mertens, we have several examples. Let’s analyze them all.