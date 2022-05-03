Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al Ain coach, Sergey Rebrov, stressed that his team is focused only on tomorrow’s match “Wednesday” against Shabab Al-Ahly, in the League Cup final, and does not think about the league at all, stressing that the confrontation is completely different from the last meeting between the two teams in the league, especially since it is one match. , One win means a championship, so each team fights and gives its best, because there is no other chance to compensate.

Rebrov indicated that the “leader” is ready for the match, and that everyone is “at the height of readiness” for the decisive meeting, and said: The public attendance is very important, and that the players need encouragement from the stands, and he trusts the presence of large numbers of Al Ain fans to motivate the players with full force and enthusiasm.