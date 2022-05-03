Arena of ValorThe five-on-five Multiplayer Online Battle Arena developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, will see a new partnership with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, for an event that will include exclusive new skins, an in-game activity, and multiple in-game bonuses and rewards. Starting next May 6th, players will be able to take on the role of Keera with the Nezuko skin, followed by the Tanjiro skin for Yan later on. The skins faithfully reproduce the features of Tanjiro and Nezuko, with their powers and abilities that can be used in AoV. Players will also be able to participate in a special limited-time event for a chance to earn rewards. After completing various in-game activities, players will get dice which, if rolled, will determine the number of steps to take to advance. Upon completing a full round, fans will unlock new themed rewards including Alice’s “The Butterfly Mansion Girl” skin.