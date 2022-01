Eibar confirmed lineup

Let’s go with Garitano’s eleven! The Basque coach chooses the following players for tonight’s match: I the; Álvaro Tejero, Anaitz Arbilla, Xabier Etxeita, Toño García; Javi Muñoz, Sergio Álvarez, José Corpas, Stoichkov, Edu Expósito; Fran Sol.

Stoichkov returns to the team after his loss to Mallorca in the Cup. Fran Sol will occupy the most advanced position. The gunsmiths scheme is a 4-5-1.