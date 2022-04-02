The release on April 1st immediately made us think of the classic fish. But faced with new images that give reality to the hypothesis, the Juventus fans take a stand: “Embarrassing”

The day, 1 April, of the first release of the images on La Maglia Bianconera, the social account specialized in advances on Juventus uniforms, had made us think of an April Fool for many reasons: because rumors about next season’s jersey they had already come out and were very different, and for the marked aesthetic appeal to the style of this year’s contested Inter shirts, a few hours from Juve-Inter. In short, a fishbone pattern is perfect for an April Fool.

Then after a few hours, and April 1st had already passed, the specialized website Footy Headlines also joined the rumors, with different images but always with the same idea of ​​knitting. Contacted, The Bianconera jersey confirms the reliability of the leak, beyond the day it arrived, with some doubts only about the type of logo that the technical sponsor will actually use. See also Equity vs. Tolima, live: the entire League, live

The reactions – Even before the outcome of the checks, the Juventus people on social media have already risen to the only hypothesis: after having come to terms in recent years with a non-striped first shirt in 2019/20, or one in which, like last year, the stripes were back but only painted, not to mention second and third kits, the return to the classic this season was particularly welcome, as were the rumors about the reinterpretation of the classic that was looming for next year (see post below) .

But there are also fans who say that the best jersey is the winning one, because there is a scudetto abstinence to close.

April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 13:56)

