Israeli forces on Saturday killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement during an operation in the West Bank, in a context of escalating violence in recent days in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

The army operation, in which four soldiers were wounded, took place on the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“Israeli forces intercepted a terrorist cell that intended to carry out an attack and attempted to stop the vehicle in which three Palestinians were traveling between Jenin and Tulkarem,” Israeli police said in a statement.

The Palestinians opened fire and the Israeli military responded.

The Islamic Jihad armed movement, based in the Palestinian territory of Gaza – which is under Israeli blockade -, confirmed the deaths of three fighters.

“We mourn the deaths of our three fighting heroes,” declared the armed wing of Islamic Jihad. The group said two were from Jenin and another from Tulkarem, territory occupied by the Israeli army since 1967.

“The policy of assassination carried out by the enemy in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem will not represent the supposed security,” said the Palestinian movement, which governs Gaza.

In recent days, violence has increased in Israel and the West Bank.

On Friday, Israeli forces killed a 29-year-old Palestinian in the city of Hebron (West Bank) during a demonstration against Israeli settlement in the Palestinian Territories.

The Israeli army said the “suspect threw a Molotov cocktail” at soldiers, who responded with gunfire.

On the same day, the Red Crescent said it had treated 70 Palestinians wounded in clashes with the Israeli army in the Nablus region of the northern West Bank.

On Thursday, two Palestinians died during an Israeli army operation in Jenin aimed at detaining “suspects” linked to an anti-Israeli attack carried out near Tel Aviv by a Palestinian that left five dead. The attacker was killed.

Israeli forces on Thursday killed another Palestinian who had stabbed a passenger on a bus in the West Bank.

Since March 22, 11 people have died in anti-Israeli attacks, some carried out by men linked to the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

The Israeli army has since mobilized reinforcements in the West Bank and has increased the number of arrests, in particular of family members of the Palestinian aggressor from Tel Aviv.

“We will continue to act by all means possible to stop the attacks. It is our mission,” said the commander of the Israeli General Staff, Aviv Kohavi, during a trip to the West Bank.

In the same territory, where he met on Friday with several military commanders, the Minister of Defense of Israel, Benny Gantz, declared that the forces of the country will continue with the “arrests and operations of defense and attack”.

“We will catch those who try to harm the citizens of Israel,” he added.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War, has 475,000 Jewish settlers who live in communities deemed illegal under international law.

