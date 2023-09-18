Real Murcia, despite playing in the third category of Spanish football and being behind Cartagena that plays in the Second Division, continues to be the sports entity with the most social reach in the Region. This is demonstrated by the data: the club chaired by Felipe Moreno, in addition to having the highest number of subscribers in the Community, has members who pay for their membership in the 45 municipalities of the Region, including the second and third most populated cities. of the Region: Cartagena and Lorca.

It is evident that the city of Murcia and its districts continue to be its main fishing ground for supporters, since 8,314 members reside in the capital (data from last Thursday) of the 13,000 that the Grana club currently has, which represents 64% of its total subscribers. Within the municipality of Murcia and its surroundings, towns such as Beniaján stand out, which has 75 faithful, Sangonera la Verde (68), Espinardo (56), Cabezo de Torres (55), Puente Tocinos (48) and Sangonera la Seca (40) which They are the points where the passion for the oldest living club in the Region is most experienced.

Presence



Murcia has subscribers in the 45 municipalities of the Region. From Murcia (8,314), to Yecla (3), the population with the fewest Grana followers.

The ten municipalities with the most followers



Murcia (8,314), Molina de Segura (654), Alcantarilla (381), Las Torres de Cotillas (205), Santomera (147), Ceutí (127), Beniel (122), Mula (118), Torre Pacheco (118) and Archena (114).

The main branch



Of course, as far as the rest of the municipalities are concerned, if there is one that can be considered a Grana bastion for many years, it is Molina de Segura, a town with 75,000 residents, close to the capital and which has 654 members, many of them included in one of the numerous clubs that Real Murcia has spread throughout the Region. Alcantarilla, with 381 Grana subscribers, Las Torres de Cotillas, with 205, and Santomera, with 147, are the rest of the municipalities that host the most Real Murcia subscribers for the 2023-24 season, a campaign in which the Murcia club He once again strongly aspires to return to professional football, despite the fact that the league start has not been as expected.

654



Murcia has partners in Molina de Segura, the second Grana bastion after the capital.

48



The Grana club has subscribers in Cartagena, despite the presence of Efesé in the Second Division.

In the rest of the municipalities that make up the ‘top ten’ Grana, the large percentage of Murcia residents per inhabitant in several of them stands out, despite the fact that some are small towns. Like Santomera, which has 16,105 inhabitants and 147 members of Real Murcia, Ceutí (127 subscribers in a population of 11,565), Beniel (122 in a municipality of 11,578 residents), Mula (118 of 17,074), Archena (114 of 19,622) and Torre Pacheco, a town of 38,140 inhabitants and in which there are 118 Granas subscribers. The case of Torre Pacheco is curious, since despite being located in Campo de Cartagena and very close to the port city where Efesé plays, Murcian sentiment continues to prevail.

Other large towns



Precisely, the Grana faith also reaches Cartagena, a city, the second most important in the Region, where Efesé obviously reigns but where there is room for 48 Real Murcia fans, who every fifteen days attend Real Murcia matches in Enrique Roca. Also noteworthy are the 29 grana members residing in Lorca and even, although a low number, the 17 that the grana group has in Puerto Lumbreras, a town 89 kilometers away from the capital. Where the love for Real Murcia is not lived with special passion is in Águilas and Yecla, two other extremely important towns and also very far from Murcia, which only house 4 and 3 granas members respectively.

In Puerto Lumbreras, 89 kilometers from the capital, there are 17 subscribers, while in Cartagena there are 48 members of Murcia

Bullas (81), Alguazas (73), Cieza (72), Fortuna (57), Albudeite (52) and Campos del Río (41) are other towns with a high presence of Murcian fans, as well as other coastal towns, in some cases very far from the capital, as is the case in San Pedro del Pinatar (49), San Javier (39) and Mazarrón, which until Thursday had 36 Granas faithful.