Today on TV | In the American reality show, we are alone in the wilderness – In the opening episode, one of the contestants is surprised by a mother bear with her cubs

The program Alone – alone in the wilderness has already been produced for ten seasons. The first season of the competition is now being shown in Finland.

Many the TV channels’ programming consists of survival reality shows in which they measure each other in harsh conditions.

In survivors compete as a tribe, In Naked Survivors can be used in the savannah as insect bait without the string going around.

Alone – alone in the wilderness -series, the road leads to Vancouver Island, where ten contestants compete to see who can last the longest in the dungeon. The most persistent sorter will be rewarded with half a million dollars.

In the United States, the series has already been made for ten seasons. The first season of the program is now being shown in Finland, which is a time travel to 2015. The episodes are old, but the basic idea is the same: the contestants are alone in the wilderness and film their daily activities with their own cameras. At worst, the competition can last up to a year!

The game is called off only when there is only one left.

The series has been hailed in its home country as the toughest and most authentic survival adventure of all time. The claim is not completely out of the blue, because the TV viewers get a whole lot of excitement already in the opening episode.

One of the competitors runs into a mother bear with her cubs in the forest.

At night, the bears come to sniff his camp. There is a real sense of danger in the air.

“I really fear for my life. I knew there were animals here, but I didn’t know I was being stalked. I’m a catch,” the police Josh account for the cameras.

“It doesn’t matter what others say, but I prefer to be at home with my wife. This is not worth this,” he declares.

The camp does not have a camera crew made up of professionals, which is clearly visible in the final result. Sometimes the camera shakes recklessly in the hands of the contestants, and sometimes it zooms into the nostrils of the participants.

When watching the series, a doubt arises about its authenticity. Are the participants really full of sleep?

The producers have assured that they are, and anything can happen. The series is reportedly not scripted in any way.

“Only after two weeks I believed that no one from the production would jump in front of me in a bear suit”, who competed in the now-watched first season Lucas has recalled.

Reality is at its best when a survivor looking for food is stranded in a seemingly endless forest, soaking wet and hungry. You can feel that pain almost all the way to the couch.

