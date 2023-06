Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 00:52







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Real Murcia and Ibiza are two of the teams that, a priori, will fight for promotion to the Second Division. But, in addition, they have been two of the early risers to launch their subscriber campaigns for the 2023-24 season. In fact, so much…

This content is exclusive for subscribers