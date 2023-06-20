The months with the greatest influx of tourists and visitors to La Manga have not yet arrived and the problems with traffic jams are already palpable on weekends. The first of these occurred last Saturday at noon, when dozens of drivers wanted to enter this coastal area to enjoy the beaches, the restaurants and, above all, the good weather. But a work at kilometer two forced to cut one of the entrance lanes, something that caused after one in the afternoon, a queue of vehicles that reached the bridge that connects the Marchamalo and Cabo de Palos salt flats.

That unleashed complaints not only from drivers, but also from residents and businessmen in the area, who are demanding a special security plan to avoid traffic jams. It is precisely the claim that the Association of Entrepreneurs and Merchants of La Manga and Cabo de Palos will make in the coming days to the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, in a meeting. “We will ask if they have a security plan and if there is not, they should have one to avoid situations like those of last Saturday,” said the president of this group, José Espinosa.

They do not understand why the City Council “has to carry out works in a lane on a Saturday knowing that it can hinder the entry of vehicles and cause long lines,” added Espinosa. It is a “lack of foresight”, as they have to be renovating Dársena and Isla del Ciervo streets throughout the summer, which will connect with Plaza Bohemia through a bike lane, with wider sidewalks and much more accessible pedestrian spaces and insurance.

They believe that the presence of police officers should be constant, both in summer and winter

To all this is added, that this past weekend “there has only been one Local Police patrol for La Manga, the most important tourist area in the Region,” criticized this business representative. In the meeting with Arroyo, they will demand a plan to reinforce agents for the summer and winter and greater coordination to carry out the works that could harm traffic.

In Cabo de Palos



This demand was also joined yesterday by the new board of the Neighborhood Association of Culture, Sports and Leisure La Manga del Mar Menor. They believe that the presence of police officers should be constant in this coastal area, not only in summer, but also in winter. The residents of Cabo de Palos are in a very similar situation, who do not want large bottles on weekends. This newspaper asked the City Council yesterday if it will implement concrete measures in La Manga to stop the neighborhood criticism and received no response.