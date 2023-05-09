Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: follow the Champions League match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Spanish and the English face each other in the most attractive match of the semifinals.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Real Madrid receives this Tuesday a Manchester City in search of revenge in the first leg of the Champions League semifinalsanimated after being proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey on Saturday against Osasuna.
“The fact of winning the Copa del Rey is going to be one more motivation for tomorrow’s game,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference on Monday.
The madridistas did not even have time to celebrate the achievement of a title that they had not achieved since 2014 to get fully involved in preparing for a crucial match in the defense of their European crown. The merengue team, which already eliminated City in the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League and in the 2015-2016 season, hopes to repeat the feat, for which they will try to get the tie on track in their stadium, supported by their fans. Follow, LIVE, the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #Manchester #City #LIVE #follow #Champions #League #match
Leave a Reply