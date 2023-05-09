Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: follow the Champions League match

Real Madrid receives this Tuesday a Manchester City in search of revenge in the first leg of the Champions League semifinalsanimated after being proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey on Saturday against Osasuna.

“The fact of winning the Copa del Rey is going to be one more motivation for tomorrow’s game,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference on Monday.

The madridistas did not even have time to celebrate the achievement of a title that they had not achieved since 2014 to get fully involved in preparing for a crucial match in the defense of their European crown. The merengue team, which already eliminated City in the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League and in the 2015-2016 season, hopes to repeat the feat, for which they will try to get the tie on track in their stadium, supported by their fans. Follow, LIVE, the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

*With EFE