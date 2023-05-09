Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: follow the Champions League match

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: follow the Champions League match


close

AUTOPLAY

Real Madrid and Milan in the semifinals of the Champions LeagueReal Madrid and Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League

The Spanish and the English face each other in the most attractive match of the semifinals.

See also  Champions League: this is how the Colombian teams were

Real Madrid receives this Tuesday a Manchester City in search of revenge in the first leg of the Champions League semifinalsanimated after being proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey on Saturday against Osasuna.

“The fact of winning the Copa del Rey is going to be one more motivation for tomorrow’s game,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference on Monday.

The madridistas did not even have time to celebrate the achievement of a title that they had not achieved since 2014 to get fully involved in preparing for a crucial match in the defense of their European crown. The merengue team, which already eliminated City in the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League and in the 2015-2016 season, hopes to repeat the feat, for which they will try to get the tie on track in their stadium, supported by their fans. Follow, LIVE, the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #Manchester #City #LIVE #follow #Champions #League #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wall Street opened lower, affected by the US debt ceiling crisis

Wall Street opened lower, affected by the US debt ceiling crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result