The main indices on Wall Street opened lower today, Tuesday, as sentiment was affected by expectations that some companies, such as Skyworks, one of the suppliers to Apple, would not achieve profits, while some investors focused on the US debt ceiling crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.84 points, or 0.09 percent, to 33,589.85 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index opened down 13.87 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,124.25 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 61.14 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,195.78 points.