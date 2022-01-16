Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup this Sunday by beating Athletic Bilbao, who defended the title, 2-0 at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

Luka Modric opened the scoring (38) and Karim Benzema added to the penalty spot (52) to give Real Madrid its twelfth Spanish Super Cup.

solid win

The merengue team took revenge on Athletic, their executioner in last year’s semifinal (2-1) before beating Barcelona 3-2 in extra time in the final.

On the lawn of the King Fahd stadium, Real Madrid had more possession of the ball this Sunday against an Athletic team that was looking to put pressure on the merengue team’s exit.

The white team managed to avoid the rival pressure to reach the domains of Unai Simón, but it was difficult for them to find the holes to shoot.

Real Madrid would hit the goal in a run by Rodrygo in the area that gave way behind so that Modric released a shot that slipped into the Basque goal (38).

Right after the break, Athletic coach Marcelino García Toral tried to revolutionize his team with the entry of Nico Williams for Alejandro Berenguer, seeking to give his team more dynamism.

But when Athletic tried to pick up the pace, Yeray’s hand inside his area was sanctioned with a penalty at the request of the video referee, who notified the referee of the infraction. Benzema was in charge of converting the maximum penalty (52) to extend the merengue account and put more pressure on the ‘Lions’.

Courtois, on stage

Ahead on the scoreboard, Real Madrid left the initiative to Athletic, forced to attack and open up more, to try to find the third on the counterattack.

Athletic ended up laying siege to the white goal until they provoked a handball in the area by Militao sanctioned with a penalty and a red card, but Courtois stopped the maximum penalty launched by Raúl García with his foot (88).

With one less player on the field, Real Madrid withstood the rival attacks in the final minutes to take the victory.

AFP

