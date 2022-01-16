NFL playoffs



Brady and the Bucs don’t give the Eagles a chance



Happy about moving into the next round: Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (r.).

Photo: AP/Mark LoMoglio





Easy one round further: Star quarterback Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a sovereign success in the NFL playoffs. Brady and the Bucs gave the Philadelphia Eagles no chance on their way to the Super Bowl.







Football star Tom Brady (44) easily cleared the first hurdle in the playoffs of the US professional league NFL with defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team from Florida eliminated the completely overwhelmed Philadelphia Eagles on the wild card weekend with 31:15.

Brady still had a score to settle with the Eagles after failing as an underdog with the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. This time the quarterback didn’t let anything burn in a one-sided duel with the Buccaneers. The team led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady was 31-0 at one point.

On Saturday, the German professional Jakob Johnson failed with the Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion from Foxborough had no chance at 17:47 against the Buffalo Bills. “We just couldn’t keep up,” said Coach Bill Belichick, who suffered the heaviest loss since taking office in 2000.

The outstanding man at Buffalo was Josh Allen, who provided a playoff record for the Bills with five touchdown passes. It was already 27:3 at the break. For Johnson, 27-year-old fullback from Stuttgart, the season is over.





