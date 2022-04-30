twenty-one’



Stopped shot. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box.



fifteen’



Attempt missed by Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) header from the center of the area that misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Darder after taking a free kick.



fifteen’



Aleix Vidal (Espanyol) has received a foul in the opposite field.



fifteen’



Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).



14′



Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) has received a foul in the opposite field.



14′



Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).



13′



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Yangel Herrera.



13′



Mariano (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a header from the left side at close range. Assisted by Casemiro with a header from a corner kick.



13′



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Aleix Vidal.



10′



Corner, Spanish. Corner committed by Marcelo.



8′



Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) has been fouled on the left wing.



8′



Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).



7′



Javier Puado (Espanyol) right footed shot from very close range from a direct free kick missed.



7′



Attempt missed. Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) header from the center of the box following a corner.



7′



Corner, Spanish. Corner committed by Casemiro.



7′



Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Melendo.



5′



Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



5′



Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).



3′



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Sergi Gómez.



3′



Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.



two’



Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).



two’



Tonny Vilhena (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



First part begins.



0′

