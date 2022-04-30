At the end of Friday’s free practice he seemed unbeatable, yet Fabio Quartararo had to fold in qualifying to a record-breaking Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider could have been the only one to undermine the overwhelming power of the reigning world champion and so it was. El Diablo had to “settle” for second position on the starting grid and will start from the front row in the Jerez race.

The Spanish Grand Prix represents a great opportunity for the Yamaha rider, who on the Andalusian track will be able to exploit the strengths of the M1 and will try to consolidate his leadership in the standings by trying to replicate last week’s success in Portimao. With a Pecco like this it will not be easy, and the Frenchman himself is amazed by the record time set by the Ducati rider.

“Pecco really took a ride, I asked him where he cut,” Quartararo jokes. “With these temperatures and with these conditions he went really fast. For me it is the fastest lap I have seen in MotoGP ”. Bagnaia trimmed almost half a second to his direct rival this weekend, who is relegated to the second position. However, the Yamaha rider is already thinking in terms of the race: “I’m happy, the most important thing is that the pace is good. We are half a second, but at least we are in second position ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the moment, the fight for victory seems to be a matter between Bagnaia and Quartararo. So far the two have made the difference in Jerez and, with an unbeatable Fabio on Friday, it was Pecco who was the only one who came close even managing to place the wheels in front of him. According to the Yamaha rider, however, in the race they will not be the only ones to have an interesting pace and he does not believe he can lead a solo race: “I don’t think I can do a race alone, Pecco has a pace very similar to ours and certainly there is. someone else who has a similar pace. Let’s see, my goal is to make a good start like in Portugal and then see. The race will be long, 25 laps. I think it will be fun ”.

The one that has been seen since last week in Portimao is a reborn Quartararo. But we must not forget that both the Algarve track and Jerez adapt well to the M1, so the transalpine rider will try to make the most of this condition, aware of the fact that there will be tracks on which he will suffer: “There are tracks on which we can try to make a bit of a difference, but I feel on the edge. I feel there is no margin left, so there will be some races where there are long straights or other characteristics that we won’t be able to do anything about ”.