The future of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid It has become one of the ‘soap operas’ most famous in the old continent, after Maria Trisac, journalist from isRadio, revealed that the Frenchman had a multi-million dollar offer from Saudi Arabia.

And it is that the French star, 35 years old, his continuity in the ‘merengue’ club is not guaranteed next season, since his contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30 of this year and there is no agreement on the horizon for renewal.

As revealed by several Spanish media, the current Ballon d’Or would be meditating on a tempting offer that came to his table from Saudi Arabia, where the Al-Ittihad offers him the millionaire figure of 200 million euros (tax free) for two seasons.

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

as revealed The Chiringuito de JugonesBenzema’s environment is evaluating the offer that would position him as one of the highest paid players in the world, equaling the Portuguese star in figures Cristiano Ronaldo, who is earning a very similar amount at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid on the ‘hunt’ for a goalscorer



If they do not reach a renewal agreement with the Frenchman for the next season, Real Madrid will be forced to go out on the transfer market to sign a striker who guarantees goals, both in LaLiga and in the Champions League. And from the information that comes from Spain there are several names that are in the folder of the merengue club.

One of the names that sounds the most in the Iberian press is that of Roberto Firmino; the brazilian striker contract ended with Liverpool from England and could sign a contract as a free agent with the Chamartín team.

Luis Diaz with Firmino.

Another who sounds strong to land in the Spanish capital, is the English artilleryman Harry Kane, who would not look badly at a change of scenery next season. In England they affirm that the 30-year-old striker He does not want to continue at Tottenham and it is an option that Real Madrid is considering if Benzema is released.

according to the newspaper Spain brandthe serbian dusan vlahovic He is also on the radar of the Merengue team, after his turbulent season with Juventus. The Chamartín club could take advantage of the discontent of the Balkan in the Italian box to go to the ‘charge’ and convince him to be the starting ‘9’, its starting price is around 80 and 90 million euros.

Julián Álvarez sounds like reinforcement of Madrid Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Some names that are also being considered in the Real Madrid board of directors, according to Brand, they are those of the argentinian Julian Alvarez, the German Kai Havertz and the portuguese Goncalo Ramoswho are very young forwards with a great future, a quality that is to the taste of the ‘merengue’ president, Florentine Perez.

