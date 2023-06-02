With a speech of three hours and 36 minutes, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, has recounted before Parliament and the nation his main advances in these 15 months of Government and the measures with which he will face the remainder of his mandate, until March of 2026. It has been the longest Public Account since the return to democracy in 1990, because the previous record was held by the Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin, who in 1993 spoke 190 minutes, that is, three hours and 10 minutes. During his speech – where Boric went outside the script, he allowed himself to joke, although in the end he already looked and heard tired – the 37-year-old head of state tried in several chapters to appeal to the stories of unity and political understanding, along with to emotionality. It was his formula to overcome a complex political moment, less than a month after the Republican Party, from the extreme right, won by far in the elections for the Constitutional Council that will draft the new Constitution, precisely in the year that the 50th anniversary is commemorated. of the coup against Salvador Allende. The president, who has around 30% popularity, has one of his best tools in words and used it in this speech on June 1, where the most symbolic act for the Chilean Republic is carried out. .

With nearly 800 guests in the hall of honor of the Congress in Valparaíso, some 120 kilometers from Santiago, Boric made some important recognitions. In addition to recalling the state the country found when he took office in March 2022, after a social outbreak and still in the midst of a pandemic, he spoke about the failed work of the Constitutional Convention, which proposed a text that was rejected by 62%. of citizenship. It was, less than a year after coming to power, his first major political defeat, from which he has still not recovered. “Unfortunately, the Convention did not endorse the need for meeting, unity and understanding that Chilean men and women expected, generating a climate of reciprocal intolerance and confrontations that ended in the rejection of the proposal that emanated from it”, analyzed the president. And he added: “Seen in retrospect, we should have been more firm in the face of warning signs, promoted and demanded greater dialogue and transversal consensus both within the Convention and with respect to it with society.”

Boric organized his extensive speech around three axes: social rights, public safety and sustainable development. And although he detailed what he considers the great achievements of these first months – the maximum 40 hours of work per week, a minimum salary of 500,000 Chilean pesos (about 622 dollars), the fiscal balance and a foreign investment that in 2022 was more higher than the last nine years – admitted greater realism. Although he said that his principles had not given up, he acknowledged: “If someone asks me, then: perhaps noting the degree of tensions that Chilean society presents, its fears and uncertainties, and the delay of the State in responding to them, would Have you reordered priorities? My answer is yes; emphatically yes,” said Boric, who after the result of the plebiscite last September has given prominence to the more moderate sectors of the left, such as the Socialist Party, and has stepped aside from the second constitutional attempt.

Boric, in interventions outside the official script, repeatedly stated that his government is willing to talk with the highly fragmented Parliament, where it does not have majorities. He did so especially in reference to the tax reform, which fell through Congress in March and which, according to what the president said today, the Executive will resubmit next July, after an intense dialogue. “Neither this government nor any other will be able to advance responsibly in materializing rights if it is not through a tax reform. And everyone also knows that the demand for a dignified life will not become extinct with the passage of time. If we don’t do it now, it will be up to those who occupy this podium in the future. Let’s not keep delaying it, ”said Boric, who linked several of his promises to the approval of his reform. The best pensions – “which after more than 15 years of inability to reach an agreement has become a national emergency,” said the president – ​​are strongly linked to more permanent resources for the State.

In the more than three and a half hours of speech – where there were more relaxed moments than usual in this type of ceremonies – the Chilean president made some announcements, although it was not what particularly marked his second Public Account before Congress. Within the framework of citizen security, the main priority of the people, he announced a restriction on the funerals of drug traffickers who paralyze the life of cities, a tele-surveillance system that uses artificial intelligence to monitor thousands of security cameras “to investigate cars with a search order, missing people and people wanted by justice” and greater prison capacity. “During our Government we will increase the current capacity of the penitentiary system by 12%, enabling 4,796 new places by 2026, either through new facilities or expanding the capacity of existing ones,” said the head of state.

There were news related to transport, such as the addition of three new train services between the regions of El Maule and Los Lagos, in southern Chile, connecting the inland towns with their regional capitals. And in education, where the country faces one of its main crises. The president promised by 2025 to “halve the number of students who today have a serious level of absenteeism, reach the average attendance rate prior to the pandemic, and raise the annual re-engagement rate to 45% of disengaged students.” .

Just when Chile presents a drop in economic activity of 1.1% in 12 months, according to figures released this Thursday, the Chilean president announced some economic measures, such as the incentive for hiring, a bill that strengthens and modernizes the National Consumer Service, Sernac, and measures to appease the rise in electricity rates. But no substantive or strategic measures were heard to boost the growth that has been paralyzed for 11 years, with a potential of around 2% per year.

There were various calls to “take care of coexistence and mutual respect”, various acknowledgments to the presidents who preceded him – even of different political sign -, literary quotes (Gabriel Mistral or Ernest Hemingway) and he reiterated what was said at the Brasilia summit, ago few days: “We will not take a step back in the defense of human rights in Chile and the world, regardless of the color of the government that violates them. Having a single standard in this matter is for me an essential issue”, in special reference to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, which he has publicly criticized since before he became president 15 months ago.

It was when he spoke about human rights, in fact, the moment of greatest intensity in the speech that the head of state offers a few months after Chile commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état in September. “This commemoration should help us to overcome the times of fear and hatred, which lead – as Chileans know well – to paths of division, violence and a stubborn denial”. Boric called on his compatriots to unite “as a single body, as a single soul, to prevent the poison of a lack of empathy and intolerance from continuing to inoculate our collective body,” according to the leftist president. which has had to face one of the most difficult installations seen in recent decades.