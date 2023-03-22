Real Madrid look to the future and start thinking about post-Benzema. The Merengues are evaluating different profiles, and according to what the English press reports, the name that the management likes best is that of Harry Kane. The English striker born in 1993 could leave Tottenham in the event of Conte’s farewell, who has already expressed his desire to return to Italy several times and the club’s top management did not like the recent statements against players and clubs. If Conte were to leave Spurs then Kane could also decide to pack his bags, Real Madrid are really thinking about it.