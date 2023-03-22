The official visit of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to Moscow has ended. This was reported by the RIA Novosti agency, explaining that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko greeted the Chinese president before his departure.

The Chinese leader arrived in Moscow on March 20, in what was his first trip abroad since he was re-elected as head of state for a third term. The President of the People’s Republic of China had an informal meeting and dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Official negotiations took place on Tuesday.

Russia welcomes China’s objective and impartial role on the Ukrainian issue. Likewise, Beijing welcomes Moscow’s willingness to commit itself to restarting peace talks with Kiev as soon as possible. This is what can be read in the joint declaration signed by the Kremlin leader and the Chinese president.

Russia, the document continues, welcomes China’s willingness to play a positive role in a political-diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis. Responsible dialogue is therefore the best way to arrive at a sustainable solution of the Ukrainian crisis and the international community should support constructive efforts in this regard, the statement said.

For this reason, the two leaders have called for an end to everything that contributes to the escalation of tension and the prolongation of hostilities, to avoid a further worsening of the crisis which could spill over into an uncontrollable phase. The parties also oppose all unilateral sanctions imposed to circumvent the United Nations Security Council.

Xi and Putin, the statement continued, believe that to resolve the Ukrainian crisis it is necessary to respect the legitimate concerns of all countries in the sphere of security and prevent the formation of blockades, stopping actions that further fuel the conflict. The two leaders, says the document, do not accept those who try to damage the legitimate security interests of other states in order to obtain military, political and other advantages

It is not a ”political-military alliance” that binds Russia and China today, their relations are not “similar to those established during the Cold War”. Instead, we are dealing with relations “superior to this type of cooperation between states”, a partnership that is “strategic and economic”, as stated in the declaration.

Furthermore, relations between Russia and China are not directed at any third nation, are not confrontational and “do not constitute a bloc,” the two presidents said. Putin added that relations between Moscow and Beijing are at the ”highest point in the history of our two countries”.

Discussions are underway with Beijing to arrange a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a senior Ukrainian official told CNN, while Xi is on a state visit to Russia. If the conversation takes place, it will be the first between the two leaders. However, the senior Ukrainian official added that “nothing concrete has been scheduled”.

China’s “position” on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent. China maintains contacts with all parties”, clarified the spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, answering a question on the reasons why the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been in Moscow since yesterday to meet the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin, has not yet spoken with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

But the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky let it be known that “nothing specific (has been decided). We don’t have confirmation yet”. “We have conveyed our peace formula to China both publicly and through diplomatic channels and have invited it to take part in its implementation. We await your response,” Zelensky said.

”China does not have an impartial position with respect to the Ukrainian conflict” and ”if it really wanted to play a constructive role it would have to lead Russia to end the war”. The spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, rejects the position that the Chinese president presented in Moscow, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, who expressed a positive opinion on the Chinese plan to end the conflict.

The White House, through Kirby’s words, laconically affirms that ”China and Russia would like the world to go according to their rules”. In any case, the United States “wants to keep the lines of communication open with China” and President Joe Biden will speak to Xi “at the appropriate time”. The summit staged in Moscow, in any case, does not fuel any kind of optimism across the Atlantic: “We have not seen anything, among what has been said and presented, that gives us hope for a quick end to the war Kirby said.