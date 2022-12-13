IReal estate loans have again become an “expensive” pleasure. Loans with a 10-year fixed rate currently cost around 3.5 percent a year, and mortgages with a 20-year fixed rate cost around 4 percent a year. Compared to the 0.7 and 1 percent of two years ago, these are huge increases, but what cannot be changed should not be broken “by force”. Or are there ways to turn the price screw?

It depends on the individual case, I would say, and if you have to take out a loan in the next few days to pay for a doctor’s office, a home or an apartment building, then you should do a thorough job of paying off the debt first.