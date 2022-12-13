Mexico.- The actor andres garcia has been involved in various controversial since his health condition began to get worse, because a few weeks ago he was the victim of a overdose for consuming harmful substances and the deterioration caused by the hepatic cirrhosis suffering.

Regarding the problem with drugs, Mrs. Margarita declared that she does not know who is the person who helps her consume these substances, but the right arm of the actor’s wife’s son, Jose Fernando Nolasco, He confessed that he is precisely his stepson, Andres Lopez Portillo who has subjected him to illicit substances.

But that’s not all, his wife, Margarita Portillo, and their children are facing a quarrel for him will of the famous, since he allowed his life partner to be put as universal heir.

However, the anger of the biological children with their father’s marriage is that she denies them access to visit him, and it is said that Margarita gave the order to take them out at the point of a firearm if they come near the home.

“Don Andrés García is given a treatment that he does not deserve,” revealed José Fernando, who also added: “I see the man very badly, he no longer leaves oxygen, I know he is senile. He does his business and he can’t clean himself, but there are times when they leave him like that, until someone comes along and cleans him up. I watch the news every day and I think that at any moment it will be seen that Don Andrés García has passed away, but that is the only thing that Margarita and her son are waiting for ”.

As if that were not enough, the testimony assured that Margarita I gave him medication so that Andrés would get sick and apparently be able to manipulate itbut he does not know what type they were.

“That’s right and everything to manipulate it. His wife and his stepson are heartless, because they are benefiting from the sale of their properties, ”she determined.

“Part of the money that I got to transfer to Margarita’s son was from the sale of a property owned by Don Andrés García, who is called ‘the castle’. That property is valued at 60 million pesos, but Andrés López Portillo sold it between 20 and 25 million pesos, it was a bargain for the person who bought it!” said Fernando, explaining that he was the person in charge of moving the money.

“That’s right, because Andrés López Portillo was given 5 or 6 million for ‘the castle’ and every month they gave him 1 to 2 million in cash, money that I collected in Puebla and transported by car to CDMX.”

He also added that the “family” that makes up his wife led him to modify the will months ago despite the fact that he was in very serious health.

“Two and a half months ago they brought Mr. Andrés to CDMX before a notary to sign to cede all his properties, I was not there but another López Portillo assistant told me. They brought him in despite the fact that the altitude hurts him, he came with oxygen and everything, it was bad, but it was urgent to sign the documents that Margarita and her son brought. It was about the house on the beach, because the one in the mangroves had already been sold about two years ago. The employee who came with them to CDMX told me: ‘what do you think? They brought Mr. Andrés García to the notary and now yes, they already left him naked! Because they already brought him to sign the properties’”.

Regarding the sale of the “El Castillo” property, he said that he called the actor’s biological son to update him on what had happened, and that he told him that Andrés had told him that he could not find his checkbook because his wife was taking it away.

“Regarding the checks, he told me: ‘I was with my father on those dates (May) and he told me that he couldn’t find his checkbook, because Margarita took it with him, and that he was missing a million and a half pesos.’ This was last May, the same date as the checks that were lost to Don Andrés”.

Finally, José emphasized that Mrs. Margarita Portillo and her son are only waiting for the actor’s death, which we all hope will not happen yet, but that he will get better as soon as possible.