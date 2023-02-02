Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid defeated its guest, Valencia, 2-0, in the 17th round of the Spanish Football League. Real took the lead through Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute, before his colleague Vinicius Junior added the second goal two minutes later. The match witnessed Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista being sent off in the 72nd minute, so that his team would complete the remainder of the match with ten players. Real Madrid raised its tally to 45 points in second place, five points behind leaders Barcelona. On the other hand, Valencia’s balance stuck at 20 points in the fourteenth place.