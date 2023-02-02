Zelensky held a meeting of the headquarters of the commander-in-chief “for a particularly significant conversation”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief “for a particularly significant conversation,” he said in a video message on Telegram-channel.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that the meeting was held in a dual format for the first time. The first stage was a meeting in the traditional full complement, at which the provision of the army, training of personnel and other issues requiring constant attention were discussed.

“And then, in the afternoon, an additional meeting of the members of the headquarters in a narrow format. For a particularly significant conversation,” Zelensky added, without specifying what topics this conversation touched on and in what composition it was held.

The head of state also announced new steps in “cleansing the state”, speaking about the fight against corruption in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky said he was ready to continue personnel reshuffles in the country’s defense ministry.