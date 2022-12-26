Reader’s Opinion | Why do healthy people use the elevator instead of the escalator?

There are no options for those traveling with prams or wheelchairs – you have to wait for the elevator.

While doing business with my one-year-old grandchild in shopping centers or while using the metro in Espoo, I have noticed an amazing phenomenon. Healthy and fit people use the elevator instead of the escalator. This leads to queues where the law of the jungle may be followed. It is not easy to wedge a baby carriage and especially a wheelchair into the elevator. I have often had to wait for even 2-3 elevators before I have been able to get on with my grandchild.

There are no options for those traveling with prams or wheelchairs – you have to wait for the elevator. Should we create a system where certain groups have the privilege of using the elevator?

In Finland, parking spaces intended for disabled people are respected quite well. Those who live permanently in the archipelago have the right of way in ferry lines. It would be desirable if a similar culture prevailed in the elevator queues of shopping centers and subways: those who have no other choice get into the elevator first.

Nina af Hallström

Espoo

