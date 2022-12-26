Do you know someone who makes phone calls or sends text messages from the integrated app on their cell phone? Surely there are very few people who still use these tools to communicate with their loved ones, because today is the whatsapp appand that is why here we will tell you what it means that they write to you “we need to talk” in the Meta app.

As previously stated, very few people make phone calls or text messages from the built-in apps to cell phones these days.

Now, with the internet within everyone’s reach, the use of instant messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, have almost completely replaced other means of communication that were widely used in past years.

However, One of the most feared phrases on WhatsApp is the famous “we have to talk” that has scared more than one person when they read it on their account on the instant messaging platform, especially if the message comes from their partner or parents.

What does it mean when they write you “we need to talk” on WhatsApp?

According to the specialized portal enpareja.com, the phrase “we have to talk” that is so commonly sent via the WhatsApp app can have different meanings depending on the context in which it occurs.

Among the most common meanings of “we need to talk” that is sent by Meta’s real-time messaging app is a call for attention or, well, the other person is indicating that there is a topic that they should discuss and that previously they had not been able to do so.

Below we list a series of meanings attributed to the famous “we have to talk” by WhatsApp:

The person wants or needs something specifically from you.

Even though they have already touched on the subject, perhaps the other person feels that there are still aspects to be addressed about it.

Or, there are things that they have not talked about and it is important that they do so

Only you can resolve the situation that is going to arise or maybe you just need to express your issue with someone and you trust them.

It may be a sensitive topic, such as family matters, infidelity, among other topics

You should keep in mind that the “we have to talk” sent by the WhatsApp app does not exactly mean the end of a relationship, since it is usually due to urgent matters of another nature.