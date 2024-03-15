Eastern border | The government's proposal for the “conversion law” is ready – press conference at 12:45 p.m

The President of the Republic and the ministers discussed the security situation on the eastern border and the fight against instrumentalized immigration on Friday.

The government the draft presentation on the law amendment aimed at combating instrumentalized immigration is ready. The proposal is supposed to go to the opinion round on Friday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) will report on the progress of the project on Friday during the day. We will show the press conference at 12:45 live.

The board advisor will also be present at the event Say Fire from the border guard department of the Ministry of the Interior and deputy chief Markku Hassinen From the Border Guard.

TP-utva, or the foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president of the republic and the government, discussed the security situation on the eastern border and temporary measures to combat instrumentalized immigration at their meeting on Friday.