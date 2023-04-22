Reader’s Opinion | The Hakaniemenranta construction plan is worrying

Hakaniemenranta would need a park-like walking route.

I am worriedly read plans for the construction of Hakaniemenranta (HS 8.4). The plan is to further narrow the narrow bay so that the compactly designed buildings could fit.

Has it been completely forgotten that the lifeblood of a city’s attractiveness is that green areas are also left in the environment. One of the attractions of Helsinki has been the free beaches, where the citizens have been able to refresh themselves and play sports. It is really important that our city preserves these versatile outdoor opportunities for all its residents.

Too dense construction brings problems. If new buildings are made, they should be made less, without forgetting the beauty of the buildings, and compatibility with the surrounding landscape should be considered in their design.

Hakaniemenranta offers wonderful views of the sea and the park-like beach opposite Kruununhaa. It would be great if the maritime, park-like walking areas from Töölönlahti and Kaisaniemilahti continued to Hakaniemenranta and all the way to Kalasatama. In this way, our city would preserve its uniqueness and offer its residents wonderful recreational and outdoor areas.

Dear decision-makers, it is in your hands what kind of city Helsinki will become for future generations.

Anita Remitz

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.