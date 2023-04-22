Arsenal was about to carry out one of the most epic comebacks in its history against southampton in it match of Day 32 of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League in it emirates stadiumalthough they finally had to settle for a draw 3-3 that tastes like disappointment This result distances the team from Mikel Arteta even more of the dream of getting the title.

the goals of the gunners were creation of gabriel martinelli to the minute 20, Martin Odegaard at 88′ and Buyako Saka at 90′; for him Southampton, Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring at minute 1, Theo Walcott put the second goal at 14′ and Duje Caleta-Car scored the third for his cause at 66′.

The actions

He Arsenal started the game badly and received a goal at minute 1. Aaron Ramsdalewho had been a hero in recent days for Arsenal, gave the ball to Carlos Alcaraz in the front of the area, who managed to cross the ball to the surprise of the spectators. Despite 90 minutes remaining to play, Arsenal began to play in a rush and failed to regain possession of the ball.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates the first goal for Southampton EFE

A loss by Thomas in midfield allowed the southampton reach the front of the area, where alcaraz accommodated a filtered pass so that Theo Walcotta former Arsenal player, will score the second goal of the match at 14′. The alarm went off at Arsenal, who knew that they needed to react quickly so as not to lose the opportunity to win the Premier League for the first time in 19 years.

Theo Walcott extended the lead to 14′ EFE

Bukayo Saka and gabriel martinelli They assumed the responsibility of giving hope to the Arsenaland between the two they managed to make the team’s first goal at 20′; however, the faith of the gunners she was thwarted when Alcaraz deflected the ball from the goal line.

Gabriel Martinelli gave the first goal for the Gunners EFE

He gasped there Arsenalwhich slowed down a lot and allowed the southampton take another swing. Duja Caleta-Carin an extension in a corner he made the 1-3 and left the game seen to sentence the 66′.

Duje Caleta-Car placed third for the visit EFE

Even though that him Arsenal slowed down in second part, martin odegaard managed to score a great goal from outside the area at 88′ and zoom in 23.

Martin Odegaard brought Arsenal closer to the end EFE

However, Bukayo Saka scored the of draw at 90′. The fans of Arsenal they once again had hopes of victory, but a shot from Trossard that hit the crossbar and a shot from nelson that he left next to the post were not enough to achieve the comeback.

Buyako Saka scored the equalizer at the last minute EFE

This third consecutive draw of the Arsenal leaves them with six points lost in the last three days and the Manchester City getting closer to winning Premier League.

The Gunners They are five points from Manchester City, with two more games played. Despite the fact that City will not play this weekend due to their participation in the semi-finals of the FA Cupare getting closer to winning their fifth title of the Premier League in the last six years.