Finland healthcare is in crisis. The availability of services has weakened in the 21st century, despite the fact that even more money is spent on health care than before. The reason for the crisis is the political decisions made. The social security reform of the previous government is the most recent but not the only stupid decision.

in Finland is a childish belief that problems will be solved by drafting a law. According to the law, everyone has the right to the same level of health care, regardless of where they live, within a certain time limit.

However, Finland is mainly a sparsely populated country. Medical families want to live where their spouses also have jobs. Thus, there are no more doctors in smaller towns. Because according to the law the services must be guaranteed, you have to buy expensive purchasing services.

When there will be opportunities for doctors to earn better in the private sector, two things will follow. First of all, there are no employees for the public sector. Second, private doctors work more undertime. Even in the private sector there is a shortage of doctors in some fields. It’s pointless to blame doctors for this, because most of us want a sufficient level of earnings and a suitable balance between work and free time.

Many suggest increasing medical training as a solution. It helps but slowly and leads to an average decrease in level. After all, it is in the patient’s interest that the most talented and motivated students apply to become doctors. Student choices can influence that.

“ Services should be prepared according to funds.

Now you should take a spoon in your beautiful hand and prepare the services according to your means. Finland is not one of the most prosperous countries in Europe. Municipalities themselves should be allowed to organize basic health care as they wish. Specialized medical treatment should be the responsibility of the state. A unit should be established that gives instructions on the division of labor and tasks of the central and university hospitals. Hiring and management systems would be created for these hospitals, following the model of, for example, the Tampere heart center or the artificial sister hospital Coxa.

My suggestion the system would lead to illnesses being treated as before: serious illnesses quickly and less serious and self-healing slowly or privately. The market economy would lead to the fact that even smaller towns would find doctors again. At least for those places that have vitality anyway.

Another option is a fully insurance-based system, similar to the German model. It would be even more unequal and more expensive than the current system.

Martti Aho

specialist

Helsinki

