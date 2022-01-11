Reader opinion The taxi driver refused to wear a mask: “It is not necessary”

I am recently, with the rollover of the omicron variant, sometimes boarded an unmasked taxi driver. Since the trip hasn’t taken long and the thought of waiting for a new taxi in the cold coloring is boring, I’ve just asked the driver to disguise himself. Usually he has agreed.

The Turku Taxi I use instructs me to order a driver to wear a mask. You don’t always remember that. I think all customers want the driver to wear a mask at a time like this. It should be the default, not the non-masking.

Turku’s Taxi has given its drivers a strong mask recommendation. A couple of days ago, when I asked the driver to put on a mask, he refused, “It’s not necessary.” I asked if he had asthma or other health reasons. Was not. The man (unmasked have always been men) reminded that a masked driver must be requested separately when ordering.

I asked the taxi inspector if the cooperation agreement with the taxi operators who refused the mask could not be terminated. It is reportedly not possible by law. What does the law actually say about this? What about the Communicable Diseases Act? Can any expert educate?

Irmeli Pohjola

Turku

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.