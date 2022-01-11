Cloudy weather as well as light snow and ice are expected in Moscow on Tuesday, January 11. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will be 11-9 degrees below zero, at night it will get colder to -16 degrees below zero.

On the territory of the Moscow Region, forecasters predict from -13 to -8 degrees during the day and up to -19 degrees at night.

The north wind will blow at a speed of 6-11 m / s.

The atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg.

Earlier, on January 10, the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, warned the residents of the capital about the upcoming thaw. As the specialist told Izvestia, now Moscow is in the zone of the atmospheric front. During the night, about 4 mm of precipitation fell in the city, during the day the height of the snow cover increased by 5 cm.For example, at VDNKh it is 32 cm.

During the week, the depth of the snow cover will increase – the snowfall will start from the evening of January 13th and will continue until the end of January 14th. During this time, a significant amount of snow will fall. According to her, it is possible that on January 14 the temperature in Moscow will exceed zero degrees and a slight thaw can be expected.