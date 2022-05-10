Reader opinion The market capacity is not suitable for residential parking

Resident parking is a service for residents.

Helsinki the city’s idea of ​​applying market-driven pricing to resident parking has been talked about by many. I do not think the method is suitable for that. Resident parking is and should be a service to residents, not just a sum of money to the city treasury. Because you have to live in the city to get a permit, there is no free market. Therefore, the idea of ​​market power cannot be applied either.

It must be understood that this is a service specifically for those living in the city. If it is only available at an expensive market price, residents will move out. They already have to pay a significant portion of the city’s expenses through taxation anyway. Housing would become more expensive, and the increases would hit families with children and low-income retirees in particular. They should not be punished if the city is to be kept alive.

Market power does work in trading. Take the example of a local retailer operating in a market-driven day-to-day business. If, even if the consumption of ice cream increases as the weather warms up, will he raise the price so that the goods may remain in stock, or will he order more of them and sell them at a discount? I guess the latter will bring more money to the checkout.

But what if market power were applied to health services, say mental health services? As the need for the service increases, its price would increase. From the patient’s point of view, the act would be a completely wrong and immoral act.

Eila Kaarresalo-Kasari

non-fiction writer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.