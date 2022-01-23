Reader opinion The health care of schoolchildren must not be compromised

I got it our child’s school information about the school nurse’s transition to vaccination for a set period of time. If necessary, we can contact your own health center. I received a similar message about two years ago.

How is it possible that the statutory health service for children and young people in or in the immediate vicinity of the school will no longer take place? Nausea in children and adolescents associated with coronavirus time is known to every decision maker. The work of school nurses is paramount right now. In addition, health facilities are known to be congested. How can the current practice be permissible?

Mari Kanerva

mother of two primary school children, Helsinki

