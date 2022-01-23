<div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Members of the Mexican Army maneuver Mexican-made FX-05 Xiuhcoatl rifles during special forces training at the Los Capulines military base in the V military region in Jamay, Jalisco state.<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1642879473030\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/01\/22\/000_9wt4ue_crop1642873825629.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Trainings take place over 28 days, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. In this regard, the second infantry sergeant, Miguel Ignacio Zazueta Ruiz, stated that he was " muy="" contentos="" con="" nuestros="" mandos="" que="" nos="" han="" dado="" prioridad="" de="" iniciar="" el="" a="" adiestr="" para="" solucionar="" las="" necesidades="" la="" poblaci="" all="" afuera=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Trainings take place over 28 days, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. In this regard, the second infantry sergeant, Miguel Ignacio Zazueta Ruiz, stated that he was "very happy with our commanders who have given us priority to start the year by training ourselves to solve the needs of the population out there."<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1642879307871\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/01\/22\/000_9wt4um_crop1642873761753.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The Commander of the 43rd Infantry Battalion, Juan Jos\u00e9 Moreno, explained that the training is divided into three phases: individual, by specialty and unit, which is in conjunction with other colleagues from the Mexican Army, about which an exhibition was offered this January in Jalisco."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The Commander of the 43rd Infantry Battalion, Juan Jos\u00e9 Moreno, explained that the training is divided into three phases: individual, by specialty and unit, which is in conjunction with other colleagues from the Mexican Army, about which an exhibition was offered this January in Jalisco.<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1642879473261\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/01\/22\/000_9wt4uf_crop1642873747434.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In the third phase of training, the military practices cold advanced marksmanship, advanced marksmanship and clearing of some areas, activities prior to urban combat."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In the third phase of training, the military practices cold advanced marksmanship, advanced marksmanship and clearing of some areas, activities prior to urban combat.<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1642874267183\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/01\/22\/000_9wt4ur_crop1642873796090.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Some high walls serve as farm simulators during the training of elements of the Mexican Army."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Some high walls serve as farm simulators during the training of elements of the Mexican Army.<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1642879620742\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/01\/22\/000_9wt4uw_crop1642873850948.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Comprehensive training must be carried out every year. These " genera="" m="" integraci="" para="" nosotros="" es="" un="" reto="" poder="" conducir="" a="" la="" unidad="" poderlos="" integrar="" expres="" el="" coronel="" de="" infanter="" diplomado="" estado="" mayor="" juan="" jos="" moreno="" comandante="" del="" batall=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Comprehensive training must be carried out every year. These "generate mysticism, integration. For us it is a challenge to be able to lead the unit, to be able to integrate them," said the Infantry Colonel, graduate of the General Staff, Juan Jos\u00e9 Moreno, Commander of the 43rd Infantry Battalion<span> Ulises Ruiz (AFP).<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> .\r\n#Soldiers #train #fight #organized #crime #Mexico
Leave a Reply