Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Reader opinion Kurvinen must cancel his Olympic trip

January 25, 2022
Opinion|Reader's opinion

Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (Central) plans to travel to the Beijing Olympics, even though China, the host country, is carrying out genocide against the country’s Uighur minority. Because of this and many other human rights violations, several states, such as Australia, Canada, and the United States, intend not to send political representation to Beijing. Finland works differently here and ignores, for example, forced sterilization and concentration camps.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) should demand that Kurvi cancel his trip. Finland must not close its eyes to the genocide. We must oppose China, because, as Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

It is said that sport and politics should not be confused. This will succeed when only the Finnish Olympic team is sent to Beijing. Kurvinen’s presence does not improve the performance of Finnish athletes, but it stains the blood of Finnish Uighurs.

Kalle Kääriäinen

student, Oulu

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
