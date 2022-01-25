The poor performance of the base Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrookhas put the offices of the 17-time NBA champion franchise to work, and a transfer by John Wall of the Houston Rockets.

The idea does not seem unreasonable from an economic point of view, since their high salaries, both within the 44 million for this seasonbeing a practically impossible transfer for any other team, except for the Lakers and Rockets.

The transaction is possible, since this would not alter the balance of salaries of the 2 squads, however, in the purely sports issue, it is to be analyzed quite carefully, especially for the Lakers.

drawbacks

Russell Westbrook has had a season to forget, marked by shots that don’t even touch the rim, wholesale turnovers, and a lack of defensive effort from both him and the team in general.

However, the simple fact of being active, in the event of a transfer, the winners of the movement, in theory, would be the Rockets, because they would receive a healthy player, in full physical capacity to contribute from day one that he joins.

On the other hand, John Wall has not played a single game this season, as both he and the team agreed that he would not see action until a new team was found for him, to give the young talent in the squad a chance to develop.

Until a few days ago, Wall’s future seemed stagnant with the Rockets, since his high contract makes his transfer very difficult, until the possibility of the Lakers and Westbrook, who are in a similar situation, was raised.

The Lakers have to think hard about whether it’s worth getting Wall, who in the last 3 years has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon, as well as knee surgery, in addition to the fact that he hasn’t played in months. On the other hand, Wall proved healthy last season, playing 40 games, averaging not bad 20.6 points (more than Westrook right now), 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals.