Reader opinion Finland may be threatened – or not

The situation in Finland is now completely different from that after the war in the 1940s.

In itself in a good editorial (HS 15.5) Finland was determined to face new years of danger. The analogy is strong and would need to be justified, as most citizens will be reminded of the period of post-war instability in 1944-1948.

Why is the metaphor limping? Our situation is completely different. Fortunately, Ukraine’s regional war has not escalated into a great war – a war between great powers. There is a Finnish, not a Russian, garrison on Porkkalanniemi. Dozens of MPs who favor the political system of the eastern neighbor do not sit in Parliament.

Our defense is in good shape. As a political backbone, we have the EU and, as a military backbone, soon NATO. We are rich, not a war-impoverished country full of mental and physical ramps.

Preparedness for threats is needed now, that is clear. However, conditionals need to be added to the deterministic warning. In the coming years, we may face real threats to Finland – or not. Shouting the wolf too early can undermine the credibility of the communication. Preparing for the arrival of the wolf, on the other hand, is wisdom.

Jukka Raustia

Lecturer, History of Finland and Scandinavia, Oulu

