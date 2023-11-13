Survey carried out by an association of members of audit courts shows that the websites’ transparency index is considered intermediate

Survey carried out by Atricon (Association of Members of the Brazilian Audit Courts) and in advance of the Power360 shows that the transparency index of Brazilian public portals is 57.92%. The level is considered “intermediate“, according to research criteria.

Atricon analyzed the active transparency (provision of data spontaneously) 8,045 portals of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers, of the Audit Courts, Public Ministries and Public Defenders, of the 3 spheres of government: Union, States, municipalities and the Federal District. It also included state-owned, dependent and independent companies.

For 2023, the study had its evaluation criteria redesigned. The analysis items established according to the core activity of each institution were expanded and topics such as compliance with the rules of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), the National Tax Code regarding tax exemptions, the New Bidding Law, among others.

“CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT”

To the Power360the advisor of TCE-RS (Court of Auditors of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) and president of Atricon, Cezar Miola, stated that one of the objectives of the research is “stimulate continuous improvement” of the bodies and that they follow “beyond the minimum legally required, that provide information that citizens need in their daily lives”.

“Democracy, control and transparency go together. When one of these pillars breaks, something goes wrong with the regime. In other words, if you don’t have control, democracy will certainly be affected.”he said.

According to Elisa Cecin, member of the entity’s Transparency working group, the project works as a way of “induce improving portals” public in the country.

“From the moment we start to publicize good practices, we get a seal and recognize the improvements, this encourages other powers and bodies, which perhaps did not perform so well last year, to seek adherence to the criteria that we established”he stated.

EVALUATION CRITERIA MATRIX

According to Atricon, the analysis considers 202 to 258 assessment items public portals and varies according to the nature of the institution. O Executive It is the entity with the highest evaluation matrix. The methodology adopted is set out in a booklet published in July 2023. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 7 MB).

“The Assessment Matrix contains a total of 124 criteria whose answers are objective such as “meets” or “does not meet”. Of this total, 70 are common to all powers and bodies and the rest are specific to each type of Power or Body”reported.

It is divided into:

dimensions: Priority Information, Institutional Information, Revenue, Expenses, Agreements and Transfers, Human Resources, Daily Fees, Tenders, Contracts, Works, Planning and Accountability, SIC, Accessibility and Ombudsman;

Priority Information, Institutional Information, Revenue, Expenses, Agreements and Transfers, Human Resources, Daily Fees, Tenders, Contracts, Works, Planning and Accountability, SIC, Accessibility and Ombudsman; criteria: questions to examine public portals. They are subdivided into essential, mandatory and recommended;

questions to examine public portals. They are subdivided into essential, mandatory and recommended; assessment items: availability, current affairs, historical series, report recording and search filter.

LEVELS OF TRANSPARENCY

According to the transparency index achieved, public websites were classified as “Diamond”, “gold”, “silver”, “high”, “intermediary”, “basic”, “initial” or “nonexistent”.

Below, the definition of each level of transparency.

REALIZATION

The Association of Members of the Brazilian Audit Courts reported that the 2nd edition of the survey on transparency on public portals was promoted in conjunction with the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and with the TCE-MT (Court of Accounts of the State of Mato Grosso).

