Association of members of audit courts says it is necessary for public bodies to adopt simple language and visual law

A Atricon (Association of Members of the Audit Courts of Brazil) issued a note on Wednesday (Nov 8, 2023) recommending that the country’s Audit Courts adopt simple language and visual law in technical pieces, such as opinions and decisions, and in institutional communication.

According to the entity, the measure seeks “facilitate the understanding of information and, thus, expand society’s access to public services and encourage the exercise of citizenship and social control”. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 188 kB).

The counselor of TCE-RS (Court of Auditors of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) and president of Atricon, Cezar Miola, told the Power360 that the adoption of simple language and visual law are related to public transparency. According to him, the entity seeks, from the Audit Courts, “set an example”.

“It’s an advance that we want to achieve in the system to say: ‘We need to communicate better with your city’”he stated.

The Association of Members of the Audit Courts of Brazil also recommended that the country’s Audit Courts start publishing a document, in a simplified version, to publicize “essentially technical-legal content”. Two other recommendations were also made. Here it is below:

use of QR Code (quick response code, in Portuguese) to convey complete information to documents; It is

implementation of actions to “institutionalize, disseminate and encourage” the use of simple language and visual law, such as training, guides and models.

In the document, the entity stated that “understanding audit reports, opinions, decisions, administrative acts and communications in general is essential for citizens to understand the essentiality of the service provided by control bodies, contributing to the guarantee of legitimacy, as well as the exercise of social control”.

Article 7 of the law 13,460 of 2017– which establishes, among other points, the “use of simple and understandable language, avoiding the use of acronyms, jargon and foreign words”– and the Resolution 144 of CNJ (National Council of Justice), which says that the “use of simple language must prevail in all administrative and judicial acts”.

UNDERSTAND WHAT VISUAL RIGHT IS

A broader understanding of legal terms and documents by society is a concern for entities in the area of ​​law demonstrated by “cool design”. The North American concept, translated as “visual right”, promotes the use of graphic resources to facilitate the understanding of these contents.

The practice also underpins public policy in Ceará. In December 2022, the State instituted pioneering legislation with the aim of establishing simpler language in information materials from state administration bodies. Here’s the complete (643 KB) of the law.

“All sectors of the market and society are increasingly concerned about offering a better experience for their customers and users. And in the legal area it couldn’t be any different”said lawyer Mariana Moreno, president of the Commission of Legal Design It is VisualLaw from the OAB-PB (Brazilian Bar Association in Paraíba).

Moreno said that the objective of the proposal is not limited to aesthetics and also includes a concern with the text presented.

“That document full of elaborate terms, with gigantic blocks of running text, written in technical terms, is transformed into something that can be read in a pleasant way and, above all, that can be understood”he stated.