Bad news for approx 800,000 motorists; according to the Facile.it observatory, there are many insured persons who, due to an accident with fault declared in 2021, will see their merit class worsen this year, with relative increase in the cost of car liability. According to the comparator’s analysis – carried out on a sample of over 690 thousand estimates collected in December 2021 – the number of motorists affected by the increases is 12% growth compared to last year, a direct consequence of the increase in vehicles in circulation and road accidents.

For the moment, however, they still remain up minimum levels rates for virtuous motorists; according to data from the Facile.it observatory, in December 2021, on average, to ensure a four-wheeled vehicle 427.16 euro, namely the 9.43% less than in December 2020 and even 20.3% less when compared with the same month of 2019. “Be careful because even this idyll could soon end “, has explained Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it. “The rates still enjoy the decline in road accidents recorded throughout 2020, but with 2021 the claims have started to rise again and, by virtue of this, we expect insurance premiums to return to growth, with increases that according to our estimates could even reach 35-40 euros for each driver. “

If at a national level the percentage of motorists who have declared an accident with fault is equal to 2.47%, at the regional level the values ​​change significantly. Looking at the ranking in the first place there is the Liguria; in the region, 3.27% of motorists will see the cost of RC cars rise. The drivers of Tuscany (2.92%) e Sardinia (2.90%). The lowest percentages, on the other hand, were found in Calabria (1.56%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1.95%) e Basilicata (1.99%). If we compare the December 2021 values ​​with those recorded the previous year, interesting data emerges that highlight the way in which lockdowns have affected mobility. The regions where the percentage of motorists who have declared an accident with fault has increased the most are the Sardinia (+ 23% compared to 2020), the Sicily (+ 18%) and the Trentino Alto Adige (+ 17%). Only one region has values ​​in line with 2020, Umbria where there was even a very slight decline (-0.9%).

But what is the identikit of who will see the car liability increase due to an accident with fault? To worsen its class of merit will be the 2.72% of the sample female and the 2.33% of that male. Looking at the age groups it emerges that the under 24 it is motorists who recorded the lowest value (2.15%), while the over 65s the highest (3.06%). In absolute terms, however, the most “careful” policyholders were the new drivers in the age range 19-21; among them the percentage of those who will see their merit class worsen due to a faulty claim is just equal to1.37%.