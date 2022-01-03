EP Murcia Monday, 3 January 2022, 15:25



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) found the “warmest” month of December in the historical series in the Region of Murcia, that is, the last 61 years. In addition, it had a very dry rainfall character, the second driest of the 21st century. Specifically, the anticyclones during the first decade of December were reinforced in the Atlantic, displacing the movement of the storms towards the European continent and the Mediterranean, as highlighted by the Aemet in its monthly climatological advance.

As a consequence, after the passage of a front on the 2nd, the wind in the Region of Murcia blew “persistently from the west, sometimes strong, with little cloudiness and a predominance of higher than normal temperatures.” As of the 12th, the anticyclone moved to the north of the peninsula, and the wind rolled to the east, with a more humid environment, abundant cloudiness, lower temperatures, and some rainfall, especially on the 18th.

Towards December 20, the anticyclone focused on the North Sea allowing the entry of storms to the peninsula, with the role of winds to the west and a drier and warmer atmosphere, although with some front affecting the Region, especially the Day 24. During the last days of the month, the anticyclone strengthened to the south of the peninsula, with punctually strong wests, a dry environment, and temperatures above normal, especially those of the 27th.

Evolution of temperatures



In this sense, Aemet points out that the average monthly temperature in December in the Region of Murcia was 11.7 degrees Celsius (ºC), with an anomaly of +2.2 ºC with respect to the reference period, which represents a extremely warm thermometric character. This month was the warmest of the series, exceeding by two tenths the previous event of 11.5 ºC, registered in 1989 and 2015.

The average of the maximum temperatures, 16.6 ºC, had an anomaly of +2.2 ºC, being the third warmest of the series, behind that of 2018 (17.2 ºC) and 2015 (17.0 ºC) . In contrast, the mean minimum temperatures, 6.9 ºC, had an anomaly of +2.3 ºC, and it has been the 3rd warmest, behind 1989 (7.6 ºC) and 1995 (7.0 ° C).

The day with the highest regional average temperature was the 27th, and the lowest on the 15th. In addition, in the evolution of temperatures, two hot episodes stood out, especially at the end of the month, and a cold one in the middle.

Regarding the last hot episode, the Aemet has highlighted the high value of the average temperature of the last five days of the year. As an example, in the Murcia observatory this average has been the highest in its 38 years of records.

The highest average temperatures were observed on the 27th, exceeding 26 ºC in various parts of the Region, such as 26.2 ºC in Águilas and Mazarrón. However, the absolute maximum of the month, 26.9 ° C, was recorded on the 31st in Yecla. On the other hand, the lowest maximum temperatures were observed on the 18th, registering in Los Royos, Caravaca only 6.3 ºC of maximum.

On average, the highest minimum temperatures were also recorded on the 27th, with a minimum in Cartagena that did not drop below 16.7 ºC. The lowest minimums were observed on day 1, registering the absolute monthly minimum, -1.9 ºC, on day 15 at the Los Royos station, Caravaca.

Evolution of rainfall



During this month of December, the average rainfall in the Region of Murcia was 3.1 liters per square meter (l / m2), which is 17% of the median value, and a very dry rainfall character. In fact, this month has been the second driest December of the 21st century, behind 2012 and 2015.

In total, the Aemet registered 15 days with some precipitation in the Region. Specifically, where the greatest precipitation accumulated, between 5 and 10 l / m2, was in areas of the Northwest region, with punctually higher accumulations such as 20 l / m2 in Campo de San Juan, Moratalla, while in other points of the Region accumulated less than 1 l / m2.

Much of the precipitation this month was observed on days 2, 18 and 24, and the maximum amount in 24 hours was recorded on day 2 in Campo de San Juan, with 8 l / m2. During the month of December no stormy day was recorded, the average values ​​for a month of December (2000-2020) being 2 stormy days and 45 discharges. Likewise, no precipitation in the form of mud has been recorded.

Finally, four episodes of strong winds were recorded: on days 2 and 3, on 5 and 6, the longest from 8 to 11, and on day 28, all of them in a west-northwest direction. The maximum monthly streak was registered on the 6th, with 91 km / h in Yecla.