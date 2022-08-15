DAs expected, the Broadcasting Council of Rundfunk Berlin Brandenburg (RBB) has dismissed director Patricia Schlesinger, who resigned a week ago. 22 of the 23 broadcasting councils present voted in favor of the motion by the chairwoman of the broadcasting council, Friederike von Kirchbach, with one abstention, which is far more than the necessary two-thirds majority. Of the RBB confirmed the dismissal via Twitter: In its special session, the Broadcasting Council “removed Patricia Schlesinger from her position as artistic director with immediate effect”. Schlesinger was personally present. According to reports, she apologized to the employees of the RBB and defended her position. Next, according to the RBB, the board of directors must “complete the termination of the contract. It is also about details such as a possible severance payment or possible claims for damages by RBB against Patricia Schlesinger.

“Clear sign” set

The Broadcasting Council had set a “clear signal”, also for the employees of the RBB, said the Broadcasting Council Chairwoman Friedrike von Kirchbach after the meeting. This is a very far-reaching decision. How Patricia Schlesinger’s service contract is terminated is now a matter for the Board of Directors. There was no information on the question of whether Schlesinger might receive a severance payment or a salary for a few more months.

State politicians from Brandenburg and the German Association of Journalists, among others, had called for Schlesinger to be released without notice. Before the meeting, Erik Stohn, a member of the Broadcasting Council and Brandenburg SPD state politician, said he had the clear expectation that the supervisory body would take steps to immediately separate Schlesinger without severance pay.

The DJV Berlin – JVBB welcomed the decision of the Broadcasting Council. “The decision of the Broadcasting Council is correct and consistent,” said Steffen Grimberg, State Chairman of DJV Berlin – JVBB. “The fact that this decision was made almost unanimously shows how sustainable the basis of trust between the top RBB committee and Ms. Schlesinger has been destroyed.” grow weak, said Grimberg. “There are still far more unanswered questions than answers.” Complete clarification is more important than a hasty search for Schlesinger’s successor.







Grimberg also takes a look at the RBB board of directors. Its chairman, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, who has since resigned, was involved in the questionable awarding of consultancy contracts and had alone negotiated the service contract with Schlesinger. Above all, according to Grimberg, the board of directors must “let itself be asked whether it has done justice to its function as a supervisory body in the past. All events known to date suggest that this cannot be said to be the case.” Each member of the board of directors must draw their own conclusions from the obviously very lax performance of their duties as a supervisory body.

“Reasons in the person of Mrs. Schlesinger”

In the submission by the Chair of the Broadcasting Council, Friederike von Kirchbach, it said: “The Broadcasting Council of the RBB recalls Patricia Schlesinger from her position as director of the RBB with immediate effect. The dismissal is due to reasons relating to Ms. Schlesinger that would justify an extraordinary termination of the employment contract by the RBB.” The reason for the immediate dismissal is “the settlement of entertainment costs for an invitation with dinner in Ms .2022 compared to the RBB”. This was reported as “necessary for work”, “although it was entirely or at least partially of a purely private nature”.







Patricia Schlesinger had resigned from her post with reference to her service contract. This – which she is said to have negotiated alone with the resigned Chairman of the Board of Directors Wolf-Dieter Wolf – provides for a “notice period” of six months in the event of a resignation. That would mean that Schlesinger would formally remain in office until the end of February 2023 or receive a severance payment. The Broadcasting Council wanted to prevent this. However, the committee – as happened on Monday evening – can only decide on Schlesinger’s dismissal without notice. The Board of Directors decides on the question of a severance payment. Schlesinger has been director since 2016. Only last year she was re-elected for a second term, which would have lasted until 2026.

The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating against the dismissed Director Schlesinger and the resigned Chairman of the Board of Directors Wolf on suspicion of infidelity and taking advantage. The two deny the allegations against them. As reported by RBB itself, the Attorney General has asked the broadcaster to provide documents on the Schlesinger case. The RBB will comply with the request. Electronic files and e-mail inboxes have been secured and access to these is logged. The directorship, the legal directorate, the administrative directorate and the committee office are affected.