Trading Hub Europe, a gas and power company in Germany, announced on August 15 that the tax on the price of incoming gas has been set at 2.419 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kwh). The announcement is part of efforts to spread the high costs of replacing Russian gas among final consumers. In the UK, Labor is defending a plan to freeze energy bills while experts say subsidies should be increased.

The announcement made by the operator of the German gas market generated concern in households in the country. According to the Reuters news agency, which cites Trading Hub Europe, an average family of four will have to pay an additional amount of between 480 and 500 euros per year. For the Verivox price comparison platform, the annual percentage increase is around 13%.

The tax rate will take effect from October 1 of this year and will remain until April 2024. The measure seeks to help public service companies -including Uniper, the largest importer of Russian gas- to cover the cost of the increase in the price of gas since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“If the tax had not been established, the alternative would have been the collapse of the German energy market and with it, of a large part of the European energy market,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The government representative is clear in acknowledging the failure of the model of dependency on Russian gas that Germany has carried out for years and that is in the process of changing. “We need to change quickly and in doing so, sometimes we have to take bitter medicine,” added Habeck, who advocates targeted relief aid for households.

The measure not only covers households, but German industry is also subject to the rate. The German Steel Federation reported that this would mean adding some 500 million euros a year to energy bills, an amount that joins the 7,000 million euros of additional costs attributed to high energy prices.

The decrease in the flow of gas from Russia to Germany and the rest of the European bloc as a result of the sanctions for the war and the maintenance of the Nord Stream I gas pipeline generated an increase in gas exports from Norway, which reached 13,260 million dollars in the month of July.

In the UK, Labor defends a plan to freeze energy prices

Keir Starmer, leader of the British Labor Party, announced a tax targeting windfall profits from energy companies as part of the effort to prevent British citizens from having to pay high energy prices during the winter months.

As explained by Starmer, the plan contemplates a freeze in the current price. This would prevent citizens from having to pay an estimated 80% increase in the bill scheduled for the month of October.

“The cost of living crisis in the UK is getting worse, leaving people scared about how they will spend the winter. Labour’s plan, to save households £1,000 this winter and invest in sustainable British energy to reduce long-term bills, it’s a direct response to the national economic emergency that is leaving families worried about the future,” Starmer said.

Meanwhile, a group of economic experts, including members of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said additional resources would be needed to finance the 24 billion pound aid package announced in May.

This statement is supported in part because the projected increase in energy prices for next year has increased from 95% to 141%.

“As the prices of basic goods, including food, heating and fuel, continue to rise, families with low incomes face more uncertainty and pressure. The government is still trying to catch up as inflation and the energy costs continue to spiral upwards. Just to achieve what they wanted to achieve in May will cost an extra £12bn, and a package on that scale will still leave many households much worse off,” said Paul Johnson, director of the IFS .

With Reuters and British media