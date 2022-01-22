The world champion seems more inclined to extend his reign in the derivatives of the series: “My dream was to win this championship, I never thought about the World Championship. Future in the top class? If it goes badly, I’ll go back to Superbike”

The 2022 season has not yet started, but Toprak Razgatlioglu is already considering the next moves. Better to extend your domain in Superbike, category of which he is reigning champion, or try the big leap in MotoGP? The great challenge would be to win the world champion even in the top class of the World Championship, a feat that other legends of the series derivatives such as Troy Bayliss and Colin Edwards failed to achieve. Yet, judging from the interview with Roadracing World, the Turkish seems unconvinced of the idea of ​​changing the league.

Razgatlioglu and age – Razgatlioglu, in fact, allows himself few chances for an age issue: “I’m 25 years old. I feel old for MotoGP. Everyone reaches this championship at just 19, 20 or 21 years old ”. Toprak adds: “My dream was to become a Superbike champion, I never thought about MotoGP. It’s like a different galaxy. Now it’s true, I have the door open for MotoGP, but I’ve never dreamed of this category before. I prefer to concentrate on my championship “. See also MotoGP / Marc Marquez's pre-season begins | FormulaPassion.it

Razgatlioglu, the option – These statements partially contradict the words of Kenan Sofuoglu, the manager of the Turkish talent, born in 1996, who had told of a possible transfer to the top class as early as 2023. Razgatlioglu, however, seems less sure and seems to look around in case of a possible flop in the World Championship: “If I go to MotoGP and I don’t like it, I can go back to Superbike and find a good team. Everyone knows my speed in this championship ”. The puzzle about its future therefore still remains unsolved.

