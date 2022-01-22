The Ministry of Defense of Germany commented on the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Germany, Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach, about the belonging of the Crimea to Russia. As transmits TASS, the department said that in no case do they agree with Schönbach’s position.

“These statements in their content and wording do not correspond to the position of the ministry in any way. Mr. Schönbach will have the opportunity to speak to the Inspector General [Бундесвера Эберхардом Цорном]”, – said the representative of the German department.

On January 22, German Vice Admiral Kai-Ahim Schönbach said during a conference of the Indian Institute of Defense Studies that Crimea would “never return” to Ukraine. According to him, this is a fact.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a working trip to Zaporozhye dedicated to the Day of Unity, promised to return Crimea and Donbass to Ukraine very soon. He stated that the regions have been torn off from the country for the eighth year already and expressed his conviction that they will reunite “not in a century.”