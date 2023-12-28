Monterrey intends to renew its squad for 2024. The objective of the northern team, after having a terrible year on and off the field, is to renew itself in all lines, however, both 'Tato' Noriega, sports director , like Fernando Ortiz, the team's coach, agree that the priority is to sign attackers.
The priority is to sign a nine who achieves an outstanding number of goals and makes a difference in key duels.
At the moment the sports area is working on releasing both Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre, something that is not being easy at all.
At the same time as they are working on the above, the board is exploring center forwards in the market, the first of which was Brandon Vázquez, who is leaving after having options to go to the Premier League.
The Rayados management is exploring the English market where they have found a target: Carlos Vinicius, Fulham player.
Sources in Mexico and England affirm that the Monterrey board had a first approach with the entourage of Carlos Vinicius, a Fulham forward who is looking for a way out after being relegated to third place in the squad behind Raúl Jiménez and Rodrigo Muniz.
The former PSV agency assured the people of Rayados that they will value their offer, but, before negotiating, they want to seek accommodation for their client in the European market. Its market value is around 6 million euros, its price would be a little above that figure.
